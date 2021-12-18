Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 257,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,241. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

