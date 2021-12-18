Analysts Anticipate Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonendo.

SONX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SONX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 442,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,052. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

