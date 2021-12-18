Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

