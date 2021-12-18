Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.