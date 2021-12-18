Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after buying an additional 176,783 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.48. 3,534,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.