Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

