AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.63 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

