AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 68 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $239.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

