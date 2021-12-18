AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 475 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IJJ opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

