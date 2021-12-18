AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 21,310 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 125.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,562,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of EPAC opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

