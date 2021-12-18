AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.01 Million in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

