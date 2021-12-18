AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

