AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 2,012 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

