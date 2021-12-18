American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Financial Survey

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American National Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares American National Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30% Sturgis Bancorp 18.69% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.58 $30.05 million $3.76 9.97 Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.31 $6.01 million $2.89 6.52

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American National Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.