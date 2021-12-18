American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEPPL opened at $49.74 on Friday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

