American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 401,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 72.98% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

