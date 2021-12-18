American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Up 36.3% in November

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,850,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 72,510,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

