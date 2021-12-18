American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Up 36.3% in November

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,850,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 72,510,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
