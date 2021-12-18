América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.84

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 91253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.