Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

