Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $565,953.48 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

