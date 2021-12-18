Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 14,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 307,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$156.36 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.

In other Amarillo Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,388,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,251.28. Insiders have acquired 563,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,275 in the last quarter.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

