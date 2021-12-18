Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $489.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.