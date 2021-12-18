Amalgamated Bank Sells 40,825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,825 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.