Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

