Amalgamated Bank Has $38.54 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,061,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

