Amalgamated Bank Has $25.03 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,789,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.85.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $445.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.22. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.