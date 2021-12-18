Amalgamated Bank Has $22.01 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 977.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.