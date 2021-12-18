Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $620.27 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

