Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 131,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

