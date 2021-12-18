Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in November

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,319 shares of company stock worth $413,224 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $389,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

