Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.28. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

