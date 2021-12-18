Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.28. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,170 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
