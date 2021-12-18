Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 78.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 205.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

ATUS opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.