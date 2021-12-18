Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

