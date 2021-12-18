Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AP.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

AP.UN opened at C$43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

