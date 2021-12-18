Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc Purchases 85,706 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 85,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $162,841.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.89 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

