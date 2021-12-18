Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 139,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

