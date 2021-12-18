Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.39. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
