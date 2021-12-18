Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.39. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.