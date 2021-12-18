Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $236.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.44.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. 19,628,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,656,973. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

