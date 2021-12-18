Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AQN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

