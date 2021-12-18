Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$17.95 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.16 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.35%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

