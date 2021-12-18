Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $162.30 and last traded at $164.19. Approximately 31,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,541,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.14.

Specifically, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock worth $225,690,091. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

