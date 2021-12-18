Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 121,411 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70.

ABNB opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

