Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Capitalization Hits $14.30 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $243,044.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.37 or 0.08396284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00317039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.06 or 0.00931999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00075007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00392517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00267673 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

