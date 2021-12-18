Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,462 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

