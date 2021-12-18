Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

