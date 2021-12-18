Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $497.85 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,223 shares of company stock worth $35,073,196. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

