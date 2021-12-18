Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,030.03 and a 200-day moving average of $809.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

