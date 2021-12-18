agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,288 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 19,173.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

