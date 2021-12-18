agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the November 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,504 shares of company stock worth $3,986,288.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,570,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,643. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

