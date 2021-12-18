AG.L (LON:AG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.66) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.40).

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

