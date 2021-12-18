AG.L (LON:AG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.66) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.40).
AG.L Company Profile
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.